Police looking for missing 19-year-old

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 19-year-old has just been confirmed as missing.

Lara Denzel was last seen in the 2400 block of East Matthews heading toward South Caraway, possibly accompanied by his younger brother.

Missing person reported (Jonesboro Police Department)

He may have been driving a 2017 silver Toyota Corolla with damage to the rear passenger side.

If you know where we can locate Lara or his vehicle, call us at the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657.

