Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police looking for missing 19-year-old

Police looking for missing 19-year-old
Police looking for missing 19-year-old(Pexels)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 19-year-old has just been confirmed as missing.

Lara Denzel was last seen in the 2400 block of East Matthews heading toward South Caraway, possibly accompanied by his younger brother.

Missing person reported
Missing person reported(Jonesboro Police Department)

He may have been driving a 2017 silver Toyota Corolla with damage to the rear passenger side.

If you know where we can locate Lara or his vehicle, call us at the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with entrapment Friday...
Injuries reported in rollover crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody
Joseph Cummings, 26, arrested for stealing $45,000 from Hampton Inn in Jonesboro
Man accused of stealing $45,000 from hotel
Police arrested 54-year-old Tammy Sleeth of Paragould after they said she spit on an officer.
Woman accused of spitting on police officer
Photos from a K8 employee showed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
ArDOT: Crews battle vehicle fire

Latest News

Lake City held a community festival ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. “Lake City Community...
Lake City holds community festival
Arkansas' NICA mountain biking program brought a "try it out" event to communities throughout...
NICA brings biking event to communities throughout Arkansas
Around 1:35 p.m., Sikeston DPS Fire and Police Divisions responded to the hotel in reference to...
13 people rescued from stuck elevator in Sikeston
A man was arrested after attempting to rob a southwest Arkansas sporting goods store with a...
Man arrested after attempting to break into store with stolen lift