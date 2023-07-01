Razorback legend Corliss Williamson hired by Timberwolves as assistant coach

MINNEAPOLIS (KAIT) - A Razorback legend is back in The Association.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have hired Corliss Williamson as an assistant coach. He was an assistant recently at Little Rock Christian.

Welcome to Minnesota, Corliss ‘Big Nasty’ Williamson! pic.twitter.com/9OjgtEY7Zb — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 30, 2023

Big Nasty played 12 seasons in the NBA from 1995 to 2007, winning an NBA title with the 2004 Detroit Pistons. He had previous coaching stops with the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, UCA, and Arkansas Baptist.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.