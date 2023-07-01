Energy Alert
Razorback legend Corliss Williamson hired by Timberwolves as assistant coach

The event featured dozens of Arkansas basketball greats in Jonesboro Saturday.
The event featured dozens of Arkansas basketball greats in Jonesboro Saturday.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KAIT) - A Razorback legend is back in The Association.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have hired Corliss Williamson as an assistant coach. He was an assistant recently at Little Rock Christian.

Big Nasty played 12 seasons in the NBA from 1995 to 2007, winning an NBA title with the 2004 Detroit Pistons. He had previous coaching stops with the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, UCA, and Arkansas Baptist.

