Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Report: Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves agrees to extension with Lakers

The Newark native had 23 points in the Lakers' Game 1 win over Memphis
The Newark native had 23 points in the Lakers' Game 1 win over Memphis(KAIT-TV)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A Cedar Ridge Timberwolf will stay with the Lake Show.

ESPN reports that Austin Reaves has agreed to a 4 year, $56 million dollar extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Newark native had a breakout 2022-23 campaign with the Lakers. He averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists in the regular season.

Reaves shined the brightest in the NBA Playoffs. He averaged 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists a night as Los Angeles reached the Western Conference Finals.

We asked Reaves about his approach in free agency on June 22nd at the Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp. “Fit is really the main thing. Obviously money. If you don’t get in a good fit, it can affect your money 3-4 years down the road when the next contract. So that’s really the main thing, is being comfortable somewhere. Hopefully it’s L.A., we get this done.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with entrapment Friday...
Injuries reported in rollover crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody
Joseph Cummings, 26, arrested for stealing $45,000 from Hampton Inn in Jonesboro
Man accused of stealing $45,000 from hotel
Police arrested 54-year-old Tammy Sleeth of Paragould after they said she spit on an officer.
Woman accused of spitting on police officer
Photos from a K8 employee showed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
ArDOT: Crews battle vehicle fire

Latest News

Newport native, Redbirds pitcher Grant Black looks to bounce back in 2nd half of 2023
Newport native Grant Black pitches for the Memphis Redbirds.
Newport native, Redbirds pitcher Grant Black looks to bounce back in 2nd half of 2023
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) handles the ball in the second half of an NBA...
REPORT: Grizzlies sign Bane to richest contract in franchise history
REPORTS: Derrick Rose returns to Memphis on multi-year deal with Grizzlies