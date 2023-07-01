Report: Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves agrees to extension with Lakers

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A Cedar Ridge Timberwolf will stay with the Lake Show.

ESPN reports that Austin Reaves has agreed to a 4 year, $56 million dollar extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Newark native had a breakout 2022-23 campaign with the Lakers. He averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists in the regular season.

Reaves shined the brightest in the NBA Playoffs. He averaged 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists a night as Los Angeles reached the Western Conference Finals.

We asked Reaves about his approach in free agency on June 22nd at the Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp. “Fit is really the main thing. Obviously money. If you don’t get in a good fit, it can affect your money 3-4 years down the road when the next contract. So that’s really the main thing, is being comfortable somewhere. Hopefully it’s L.A., we get this done.”

