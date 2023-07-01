REPORT: Grizzlies sign Bane to richest contract in franchise history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Grizzlies and guard Desmond Bane have agreed on a five-year, $207 million max contract extension, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is the largest in franchise history.

BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies G Desmond Bane has agreed on a five-year, $207M max contract extension, his agents Jim Tanner, Max Wiepking and Terrence Felder of @_Tandemse tell ESPN. Grizzlies’ cornerstone players — Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bane — are secured long-term. pic.twitter.com/tFeXZedcst — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Bane, part of the Grizzlies’ core alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., averaged 21.5 points per game last season, his third in the NBA. He’s a career 42.5% shooter from the 3-point line.

With this extension, Morant, Bane, and Jackson Jr. are all locked down in Memphis through at least the 2025-26 season.

