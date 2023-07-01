Energy Alert
REPORT: Grizzlies sign Bane to richest contract in franchise history

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) handles the ball in the second half of an NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) handles the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Grizzlies and guard Desmond Bane have agreed on a five-year, $207 million max contract extension, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is the largest in franchise history.

Bane, part of the Grizzlies’ core alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., averaged 21.5 points per game last season, his third in the NBA. He’s a career 42.5% shooter from the 3-point line.

With this extension, Morant, Bane, and Jackson Jr. are all locked down in Memphis through at least the 2025-26 season.

