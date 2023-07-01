Energy Alert
REPORTS: Derrick Rose returns to Memphis on multi-year deal with Grizzlies

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -In a storybook homecoming of sorts, multiple reports say that former Memphis Tiger star Derrick Rose is returning to the 901 on a two-year deal with the Grizzlies. Ian Begley of SNY first reported the move.

Rose led the Tigers to the national championship game in 2008 (one that was later rescinded from the NCAA record books due to violations) before going #1 overall in the draft that year to his hometown Chicago Bulls.

Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history at the age of 22 in 2011 with Chicago, before knee injuries robbed him of much of the explosiveness and athleticism that made him such a highly-touted prospect.

He’s spent the last three seasons with the Knicks, and Memphis will be his seventh NBA team.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Grizzlies wanted to add Rose as a veteran leader for their locker room.

Rose’s signing means the Grizzlies roster is now full.

