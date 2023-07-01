Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

REPORTS: Dillon Brooks signs with Rockets

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks stands on the court before an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks stands on the court before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Monday, March 20, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Dillon Brooks appears to have a new home, with multiple reports indicating the longtime Grizzly has signed a deal with the Houston Rockets. ESPN reports it’s a 4-year deal worth $80 million.

Brooks had spent the entirety of his NBA career in Memphis after being drafted by the Grizzlies in the second round in 2017. He was a key part of bridging the Grit and Grind era with Grizz Next Gen, highlighted by Ja Morant’s arrival in the Bluff City.

The Canadian native earned a reputation as a defensive pest, making Second-Team All-Defense this past season. His tenure in Memphis ended poorly however, with his comments calling LeBron James “old” backfiring on him and the Grizzlies as they were eliminated by the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Brooks shot poorly in that series.

His time in Memphis appeared to unofficially end when the Grizzlies traded for Marcus Smart the night before the NBA draft.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead in home
Person found dead in home
6-year-old found safe after police search
Joseph Cummings, 26, arrested for stealing $45,000 from Hampton Inn in Jonesboro
Man accused of stealing $45,000 from hotel
A man was arrested after attempting to rob a southwest Arkansas sporting goods store with a...
Man arrested after attempting to break into store with stolen lift
Sean Patrick Haynes, 30, of Trumann arrested for uploading child exploitation images online
Trumann man arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Brookland All-State golfer Cole Kirby committed to Arkansas State.
2022 4A State Golf Champion Cole Kirby commits to Arkansas State
Smith had 9 strikeouts over 3.2 innings as the Diamond Hogs advance to the SEC Tournament...
Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith is a consensus All-American
Red Wolves in 90: Two WR commit for 2024, Brookland All-State golfer Cole Kirby commits
Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2024 recruiting class
Two 2024 wide receivers commit to Arkansas State