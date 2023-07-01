Strawberry Fire Department hosts firework show

STRAWBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Strawberry Fire Department will be holding a firework show Saturday, July 1.

The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 9:30 p.m. and entry is free.

There will be live performances from Cory Jackson and American Idol’s top 10 singer Marybeth Byrd.

Music and concession stands will open at 6:30, and it will take place at the Strawberry baseball field.

