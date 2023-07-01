Trumann man arrested on child porn charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man has been arrested and faces child charges.

According to the affidavit, Sean Patrick Haynes, 30, of Trumann, was arrested on Thursday, June 29, after detectives investigated several Cybertips.

One Cybertip led detectives to Haynes’ Reddit account, where they found several child exploitation images uploaded from the account.

The affidavit said the images “were of nude juvenile females around the ages of nine and eleven years old.”

On Friday, June 30, a judge found probable cause to charge Haynes with distribute, possess, viewing, of matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety.

He is expected to make his next appearance in court on August 23.

