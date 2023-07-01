Woman kidnaps young mother, forces her into prostitution, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman was arrested and charged for kidnapping a young mother and forcing her to perform sex acts for money.

On June 3, police officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a hotel near Third Street.

Upon arrival, the victim, a young mother informed the police that she had been kidnapped from her hotel room along with her 1-month-old daughter.

According to police, the mother was then driven to another location and was forced to sexually perform for money.

Police say that Treasure Akins, the suspect, then demanded that the mother hand over the money.

After further investigation, Akins was identified as the person responsible for the kidnapping.

Akins is now facing a number of charges including aggravated kidnapping and sex trafficking.

