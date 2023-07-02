Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith is a consensus All-American

Smith had 9 strikeouts over 3.2 innings as the Diamond Hogs advance to the SEC Tournament...
Smith had 9 strikeouts over 3.2 innings as the Diamond Hogs advance to the SEC Tournament Semifinals.(Michael Wade | Michael Wade/SEC)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith has been named an All-American by D1Baseball.

Smith, who earned second-team recognition from D1Baseball, picked up his seventh and final All-America honor on Thursday. The Razorback ace has been named an All-American by all seven major All-America selectors, including the ABCA (second team), Baseball America (third team), College Baseball Foundation (second team), Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (first team), D1Baseball (second team), NCBWA (first team) and Perfect Game (second team).

Smith made 18 appearances with 11 starts on the mound in 2023, posting an 8-2 record with a 3.64 ERA, a team-leading 109 strikeouts and two saves in 71 2/3 innings of work. He held opposing hitters to a .217 batting average on the year.

In SEC play, the left-hander worked in a variety of roles, making 11 appearances with five starts, and compiled a 5-1 record with a 3.07 ERA. He totaled 65 strikeouts over 44 innings and limited opposing hitters to a .201 batting average.

Smith recently earned a spot on the 31-man Collegiate National Team roster that will represent Team USA in a pair of five-game series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12. He is the 22nd Razorback since 1979 to play for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead in home
Person found dead in home
6-year-old found safe after police search
Joseph Cummings, 26, arrested for stealing $45,000 from Hampton Inn in Jonesboro
Man accused of stealing $45,000 from hotel
A man was arrested after attempting to rob a southwest Arkansas sporting goods store with a...
Man arrested after attempting to break into store with stolen lift
Sean Patrick Haynes, 30, of Trumann arrested for uploading child exploitation images online
Trumann man arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Brookland All-State golfer Cole Kirby committed to Arkansas State.
2022 4A State Golf Champion Cole Kirby commits to Arkansas State
Red Wolves in 90: Two WR commit for 2024, Brookland All-State golfer Cole Kirby commits
Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2024 recruiting class
Two 2024 wide receivers commit to Arkansas State
GCT alum Zane Butler joined Arkansas State men's basketball as a preferred walk-on.
GCT alum Zane Butler describes journey from JUCO to Arkansas State men’s basketball