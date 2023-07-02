Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith is a consensus All-American

Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith has been named an All-American by D1Baseball.

Smith, who earned second-team recognition from D1Baseball, picked up his seventh and final All-America honor on Thursday. The Razorback ace has been named an All-American by all seven major All-America selectors, including the ABCA (second team), Baseball America (third team), College Baseball Foundation (second team), Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (first team), D1Baseball (second team), NCBWA (first team) and Perfect Game (second team).

Smith made 18 appearances with 11 starts on the mound in 2023, posting an 8-2 record with a 3.64 ERA, a team-leading 109 strikeouts and two saves in 71 2/3 innings of work. He held opposing hitters to a .217 batting average on the year.

In SEC play, the left-hander worked in a variety of roles, making 11 appearances with five starts, and compiled a 5-1 record with a 3.07 ERA. He totaled 65 strikeouts over 44 innings and limited opposing hitters to a .201 batting average.

Smith recently earned a spot on the 31-man Collegiate National Team roster that will represent Team USA in a pair of five-game series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12. He is the 22nd Razorback since 1979 to play for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

