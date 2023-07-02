Energy Alert
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash

One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, July 1, in rural White County.

66-year-old Maria Dominguez of Romance was southbound in her 2014 Kia Sorento to the intersection of State Highway 5 and U.S. Highway 64.

Dominguez attempted to turn left onto U.S. Highway 64 when a 2023 Suzuki GSX750, driven by 20-year-old Charles Wiley of Mount Vernon, was heading northbound and entered the intersection, the report states.

Wiley struck the right side of Dominguez’s vehicle.

Dominguez was taken to Unity Health Medical Center in Searcy for her injuries.

Wiley suffered fatal injuries.

ASP reported the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

