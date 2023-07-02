Traffic stalled on busy interstate
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy traffic is reported in West Memphis after a police incident Sunday evening.
According to law enforcement sources, a person stole a vehicle leading Memphis police officers on a chase. This chase moved into Arkansas on Interstate 40.
Arkansas Department of Transportation reports show center, right, and right shoulder lanes are impacted for drivers heading East on I-40.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
