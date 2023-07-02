Energy Alert
Two 2024 wide receivers commit to Arkansas State

Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2024 recruiting class(Source: A-State Football)
Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2024 recruiting class(Source: A-State Football)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to add to their 2024 recruiting class.

Jackson Academy (MS) wide receiver Kiandre Terry and Pensacola Catholic (FL) wide receiver Jayvion Showers committed to the Red Wolves on Saturday.

Terry is a three-star prospect by Rivals. He had D1 offers from Jackson State, Kent State, North Alabama, Miami (OH), and Campbell. Terry led the Raiders in 2022 with 27 receptions for 515 yards and 3 TD. He also had 16 carries for 102 yards & a score, along with 133 kick return yards.

Showers is a three-star prospect by On3. He had offers from Southern Miss, Army, and Western Michigan to name a few. Showers led the Crusaders in 2022 with 50 catches for 874 yards and 15 touchdowns. He earned 2nd Team All-State honors by FloridaHSFootball.com

Arkansas State Football - 2024 Commitments

DB David Moore (North Crowley - TX)

DB Brandon Barnes Jr. (Skyline - TX)

DB Josh Stone (Carver Atlanta - GA)

WR/TE Jabari Bush (Paetow - TX)

DB Kemari Nix (Kell - GA)

RB Devin Spencer (Sumner - FL)

WR Kiandre Terry (Jackson Academy - MS)

WR Jayvion Showers (Pensacola Catholic - FL)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

