Woman’s year-long fight for missing AC unit continues

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) — With temperatures rising, most individuals rely on their air conditioners, but for one Arkansas woman, it’s been a year-long hassle.

Rebecca Barnett bought an air conditioner from Padgett Heat and Air back in 2022. Over one year later and she said she still hasn’t gotten it.

According to KATV in Little Rock, Barnett paid $5800 upfront.

“He told me he would have it installed within two days and it took almost three months before I got that unit and I still haven’t gotten the one outside,” said Barnett. “I’m paying for it, and I can’t afford to go borrow money again to put another unit in.”

Barnett explains Padgett Heat and Air temporarily installed the air conditioner unit.

Once the unit finally came, the installer could not install it due to his illness.

Last November, Barnett learned the installer had passed away.

Barnett called numerous times to speak with his brother and son. However, they kept evading her phone calls.

“My son asked him if he would bring it over, and he said, ‘well, I have the flu,’” said Barnett. “The next week, he said he had COVID and the next week, he had something else. They blocked my son and so I started calling and he blocked me and then their phones were disconnected.”

Barnett said she wanted what she paid for.

“I hope that they will respond and that they have it and would let us have it,” said Barnett.

