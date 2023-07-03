Energy Alert
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting

One person is dead and two teens are in custody after a shooting in Poplar Bluff
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.

On Saturday, July 1, around 12:50 p.m., Officers of the Poplar Bluff Police Department were informed of a vehicle en route to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. The vehicle was transporting a subject who had been shot.

While responding, Officers located the vehicle near the intersection of North Westwood Boulevard and Kanell Boulevard. Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Officers found 19-year-old Sebastian Dosier of Poplar Bluff suffering from a gunshot wound. Dosier was transported to the Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned the shooting had taken place in the 1000 block of Velma Street. As a result of the investigation, it was found out the suspects were both juveniles. On July 2, both juveniles, ages 13 and 16, were taken into custody at the Police Department, brought by their parents.

Both juveniles are currently being held pending the review of this case by the Butler County Juvenile Office and the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney.

