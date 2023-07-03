2023 State of A-State: Women’s Golf

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The State of A-State series continues. It’s summer updates on several Arkansas State sports.

Temps are rising and so are numbers at the Arkansas State golf camp. The final session is scheduled for July 12th and 13th at Sage Meadows. Kids ages 6 through 13 get to learn the links from Red Wolves coaches.

“I love seeing the next generation out here,” said A-State women’s golf head coach MJ Desbiens Shaw. “We have a lot of girls, we have a lot of boys, and for us to give back and teach the game that I love, it makes me happy.”

A-State women’s golf has a new assistant coach and he’s an NEA native. Zane Wright joins the pack after building the Williams Baptist men and women to a NAIA power.

“She has been phenomenal,” Wright added. “When I first took over at Williams I called her pretty much the first week and said, hey, you know we’ve know each other for a little while, would you mind sitting down with me, going over some tips and some pointers to get me going with this program, and she sat down with me, and for the next four or five years we had a really good relationship just going over what she would do in certain situations, just piggy backing of her program and the things she would do, then building my program off of that and making it ours.”

A-State won a tournament last season and recorded seven top five finishes. One of those was a 3rd place result in the Sun Belt Championship. The Red Wolves return plenty of experience this fall.

“It’s going to be an exciting season,” Shaw added. “We have 5 new players coming in, 1 transfer, 4 true new freshman, and then 4 coming back. Elise Schultz is actually going to be our oldest player, she is taking her COVID year so she is coming back. We will have Charlotte Menager that is going to be a junior this year, and two of our freshman last year who are going to be sophomores. It’s been such a great four or five years and this will bring a new look to our team, an exciting look, and I’m ready to compete.”

