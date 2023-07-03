Arkansans help Cabot community as it suffers after power loss

CABOT, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - People across the state of Arkansas are helping the Cabot community as it suffers after last month’s power loss.

The city of Cabot lost power after the storms that hit on June 25.

According to our content-partner KATV, following restoration days later, the power had to be shut back off due to what was believed to be a power grid overload.

These outages left many without food and running water, as well as health complications due to a lack of air conditioning.

Top Dog Catering was one organization dedicated to helping their community by feeding over 150 people with 300 hot dogs, chips, and drinks.

Owners Neil and Natalie Blandford said they got word that the community was in trouble and knew they had to act.

“It’s humanity. We’ve been there, and you’d be amazed about how many people that contact us that would never think they would ever have to, But because of the economy and different things going on, most of us are just a paycheck away from being there,” Neil said.

Although the power is back on, residents are not sure for how long and are still accepting help for their community.

