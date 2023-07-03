Community center keeping residents cool and entertained

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The community center in Batesville is seeing an uptick in visitors due to the heat.

“It’s been bad our heat indexes the other day hit 117, 118 degrees,” said Jeff Owens, parks director in the city.

Owens said the community center has become a popular hangout due to the indoor activities it offers, but many are heading outside, to the pools.

“We’ve had a lot more people showing up Thursday, Friday, Saturday of this week due to the higher temperatures,” he said. “There’s a little bit of a tipping point that when it becomes too hot that that will even fall off a little bit, but we haven’t reached that point of heat just yet, and hopefully we don’t.”

The indoor and outdoor pools offer people plenty of opportunities to stay cool during the heat. Owens said he is keeping a close watch on the lifeguards.

“We’re making sure that they’re overheated and rotating more often and trying to make sure they stay hydrated,” he said.

The most important role of the community center during the heat is becoming an emergency shelter.

“If people have electrical failures or something like that or there are some elderly folks that don’t have air conditioning in their homes, we’re happy to take folks in,” he said.

The Batesville Community Center will provide emergency shelter during its operating hours.

