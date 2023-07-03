Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Branson, Mo., man dies after vehicle rolls over him in parking lot

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot near Branson.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Eric Richards, 52, of Branson. The incident happened inside the Indian Point.

Investigators say the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They say Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back. Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash
Person found dead in home
Person found dead in home
6-year-old found safe after police search
With temperatures rising, most individuals rely on their air conditioners, but it’s been a...
Woman’s year-long fight for missing AC unit continues
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm

Latest News

2023 Freedom Fest planned for Fourth of July holiday
Freedom Fest planned for Fourth of July holiday
6-year-old found safe after police search
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
According to Kennett Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett, eight fire departments responded to the fire.
Kennett vacant house collapses during fire