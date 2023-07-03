Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City installs security cameras across town

The City of Hardy recently completed a project it’s been working on for around a year.
The City of Hardy recently completed a project it’s been working on for around a year.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - One northeast Arkansas city is keeping its eyes open in a new way.

The City of Hardy recently completed a project that has been in the works for around a year.

In December, the city began to raise money to place security cameras across town to monitor traffic, deter crime, and more.

Security cameras have been installed in Loberg Park and on Main Street.

Police Chief Scott Rose explained the cameras would help the department in investigations in the future.

“They’re very good high-quality cameras. The quality of them and the replay are clear,” Rose explained. “When you’re going to investigate something that happened, when you go back and replay it, that’s where it’s very important for us to see what’s going on.”

Rose also hopes the cameras will add another sense of security to the town.

“Not to spy, but to protect and be there to help everyone feel more comfortable and know they have that extra layer of protection,” He added.

The city purchased and installed the cameras at no cost to taxpayers with the help of local organizations, businesses, and citizens.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash
Person found dead in home
Person found dead in home
6-year-old found safe after police search
With temperatures rising, most individuals rely on their air conditioners, but it’s been a...
Woman’s year-long fight for missing AC unit continues
Traffic backed up
Traffic stalled on busy interstate

Latest News

Arkansas governer announces newest Arkansas Supreme Court Justice
Arkansas governer announces newest Arkansas Supreme Court Justice
Car batteries in extreme temperatures.
Mechanics give tips on how to protect car batteries in extreme weather
Red Wolves Raw: MJ Desbiens Shaw and Zane Wright on golf camp and more
Jonesboro police officers Ronnie Crain and Zach Hobbs spotted a man riding his bicycle through...
Jonesboro police stop man on bicycle; arrested for drugs