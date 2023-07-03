City installs security cameras across town

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - One northeast Arkansas city is keeping its eyes open in a new way.

The City of Hardy recently completed a project that has been in the works for around a year.

In December, the city began to raise money to place security cameras across town to monitor traffic, deter crime, and more.

Security cameras have been installed in Loberg Park and on Main Street.

Police Chief Scott Rose explained the cameras would help the department in investigations in the future.

“They’re very good high-quality cameras. The quality of them and the replay are clear,” Rose explained. “When you’re going to investigate something that happened, when you go back and replay it, that’s where it’s very important for us to see what’s going on.”

Rose also hopes the cameras will add another sense of security to the town.

“Not to spy, but to protect and be there to help everyone feel more comfortable and know they have that extra layer of protection,” He added.

The city purchased and installed the cameras at no cost to taxpayers with the help of local organizations, businesses, and citizens.

