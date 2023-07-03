Energy Alert
Family warns of drinking and driving 3 years after son’s death

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On May 30th, 2020, Stacie and Jason Brayfield got the call that no parent ever wants to receive.

Their son, 22-year-old Preston Brayfield was hit and killed by a drunk driver with a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit.

Since then, the Brayfield’s have advocated for awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.

“Our mission now is to just educate people as much as we can that don’t drive impaired,” said Stacie Brayfield.

Stacie emphasizes how many options there are to get places other than getting behind the wheel yourself.

“In just case, any type of impaired driving is just it’s just not worth it. In today’s world with all the Lyfts, the Ubers, there’s so many taxis, buses, your friends, stay where you’re at, plan ahead,” said Stacie.

Preston’s three younger brothers are now teenagers, and Stacie said she makes sure their friends know how important it is to never get behind the wheel drunk.

“We’re trying to educate the kid’s friends like, please, please be responsible, no matter how mad you think your parents are going to be, trust me they would rather be coming to get you and pick you up than receive the call that Jason and I did,” she said.

Stacie said that drunk driving accidents aren’t accidents, “drunk driving and impaired driving is not an accident. An accident would be a medical condition that happened, weather, or car failure. Those would be accidents. But when you get behind the wheel and you have been drinking or using drugs or something and you get behind it, that is a choice that you make.”

