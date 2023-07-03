Energy Alert
Food Trucks & Fireworks returns for second year

Nettleton Baptist Church will host a variety of food trucks and a 20-minute firework display for everyone in the community July 3.(Nettleton Baptist Church | Nettleton Baptist Church)
By Macy Davis
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nettleton Baptist Church will host a variety of food trucks and a 20-minute firework display for everyone in the community July 3.

Food Trucks & Fireworks started as a way to provide a family-oriented and free firework event for the community.

Last year, around 5,000 people showed up. This year, organizers are expecting between 5,000 and 6,000 people.

Bryce Paxson, the communications director for Nettleton Baptist Church, said some of the food trucks last year saw the most business they’ve ever had.

After seeing the outpour of support last year, the church decided to do it all again this year and make it even bigger.

“This year, we’ve tripled the amount of food trucks that will be here. Last year we had seven food trucks. This year we have 23,” Paxson said. “We’re ecstatic to see how many people wanted to come together to not only sell their product but see families and friends come together.”

Food trucks will begin selling food at 7 p.m. You will need to bring cash or a credit card for purchases.

Food will be available until the fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m. The fireworks show is free to the public.

Anyone wanting to watch the show must bring lawn chairs and blankets.

