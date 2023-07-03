Energy Alert
Jonesboro police stop man on bicycle; arrested for drugs

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police stopped a man riding a bicycle and then arrested him due to drugs.

Jonesboro police officers Ronnie Crain and Zach Hobbs spotted a man riding his bicycle through a closed park.

According to JPD, upon approaching the man, Officer Crain observed the rider who was acting suspiciously and began to check the rider’s information. During this process, Officer Hobbs discovered a black bag lying behind the suspect’s feet.

Upon a closer investigation, they found in the bag a large crystal consistent with methamphetamine.

A field test confirmed a positive result as meth, and the suspect, Joseph Burnsed, 36 of Harrisburg, was taken into custody and is facing charges of Possession of Meth, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Parole Violation.

Burnsed appeared before a judge on June 30th and was issued a court date and a cash/surety bond of $7,500.

You can also read about this story on the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page.

