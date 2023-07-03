Energy Alert
July 3: What you need to know

One man is dead, and two teens are in police custody after their parents turn them over to...
One man is dead, and two teens are in police custody after their parents turn them over to police.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers and storms blew through parts of Region 8. There were some isolated areas that received wind damage from the storms. Most of us stayed hot and humid with highs will into the 90s. Monday looks dry and hot, but cooler temperatures and better rain chances are in the forecast for the week ahead. While we do have rain chances on the 4th of July, I believe most of it will be well before the fireworks start

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Parents turn teens over to Poplar Bluff Police in connection to a deadly shooting.

Community Centers keep residents cool over the weekend.

One person is dead and one is injured in a two-vehicle crash.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

