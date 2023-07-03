Energy Alert
Kennett vacant house collapses during fire

A three story house in Kennett collapsed after a fire Sunday evening.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A three story house in Kennett, Missouri has collapsed after a fire Sunday evening, July 2.

The Kennett Fire Department arrived on the scene of the fire around 5:45 p.m. and found the home had heavy fire throughout the first floor, which spread to the second floor.

Eight fire departments responded to the scene.

Crews said the home collapsed about 45 minutes into battling the fire.

According to Kennett Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett, three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and one for a heat-related injury.

Hamlett said the home was owned by a man from Little Rock, Arkansas, but had been vacant, due to the owner working out of state.

At the time, the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it is under investigation.

Hamlett said the home was built in 1903.

