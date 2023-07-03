One killed after vehicle vs. motorcycle crash

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.

Crews responded to a crash that happened on Saturday, July 1, at 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and the Spring River Lodge Hotel driveway.

18-year-old Landon Hunt of Paragould was southbound on Kawasaki KX 252 dirtbike on Highway 63.

A 2012 Ford Focus, driven by 55-year-old Michelle Monroe of Collierville, was northbound on Highway 63 and turned left into the hotel driveway when she struck Hunt.

Officials say Monroe could not see Hunt coming as the dirtbike’s headlights were not on.

Monroe and her passenger were not injured in the crash.

Hunt suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Regional One Medical Trauma Center in Memphis, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.

