Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

One killed after vehicle vs. motorcycle crash

One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.
One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.

Crews responded to a crash that happened on Saturday, July 1, at 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and the Spring River Lodge Hotel driveway.

18-year-old Landon Hunt of Paragould was southbound on Kawasaki KX 252 dirtbike on Highway 63.

A 2012 Ford Focus, driven by 55-year-old Michelle Monroe of Collierville, was northbound on Highway 63 and turned left into the hotel driveway when she struck Hunt.

Officials say Monroe could not see Hunt coming as the dirtbike’s headlights were not on.

Monroe and her passenger were not injured in the crash.

Hunt suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Regional One Medical Trauma Center in Memphis, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash
Person found dead in home
Person found dead in home
6-year-old found safe after police search
With temperatures rising, most individuals rely on their air conditioners, but it’s been a...
Woman’s year-long fight for missing AC unit continues
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm

Latest News

Midday Interview: Lighthouse Restoration Center celebrates grand opening
Nettleton Baptist Church will host a variety of food trucks and a 20-minute firework display...
Food Trucks & Fireworks returns for second year
2023 Freedom Fest planned for Fourth of July holiday
Freedom Fest planned for Fourth of July holiday
Branson, Mo., man dies after vehicle rolls over him in parking lot