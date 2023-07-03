Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

West Plains man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing thousands in damage

West Plains golf course damage
West Plains golf course damage(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from West Plains has been charged after causing around $20,000 worth of damage at a golf course.

According to online court documents, 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.

Xane Norton. Courtesy: West Plains Police Department
Xane Norton. Courtesy: West Plains Police Department(KY3)

According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was seen doing donuts on the fairway and green of the 18th hole at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course.

Caption

Witnesses told authorities the description of the truck and the name of the driver. Around 9:40 a.m., there was a report of the same truck causing skid marks in the parking lot at the West Plains High School.

According to a probable cause statement from the West Plains Police Department, officers investigated the tire tracks from the golf course and said it appeared the tracks from the truck itself and from the golf course did match.

According to West Plains PD, the truck was seen driving without license plates. Authorities found the truck was not registered, and there was no proof of insurance. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was arrested.

According to the PC statement, after his arrest, Norton declined to do an interview.

If anyone has information about these cases, please contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash
One man is dead, and two teens are in police custody after their parents turn them over to...
July 3: What you need to know
One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.
One killed after vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say

Latest News

More than ten thousand trips to the emergency room were reported last year because of injuries...
July 4: What you need to know
More than ten thousand trips to the emergency room were reported last year because of injuries...
Holcomb teen suffers injury after firework accident
2023 State of A-State: Women's Golf
The Campbell Volunteer Fire Department has put out three fires in one day.
Campbell Volunteer Fire Department puts out 3 fires in one day
In Hardy, multiple businesses have said this year has either broken or nearly broken a record.
Spring River businesses ‘breaking records’ with extended holiday weekend