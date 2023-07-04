Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Affidavit: Man finds gun between couch cushions, ‘accidentally’ shoots friend in face

Hollmer Zelaya, 24
Hollmer Zelaya, 24(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old has been arrested and charged after he allegedly found a gun in a couch and “accidentally” shot his friend in the face with it Sunday afternoon.

According to the arrest affidavit, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Memphis police responded to a shooting at Cedar Mill Apartments, where officers found a man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to his face.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The accused shooter, 24-year-old Hollmer Zelaya, told officers that he accidentally shot his friend with a pistol that he found between the cushions of a couch in the living room.

A witness told police that Zelaya removed the gun from the couch and began waving it around in several directions.

He said the pistol discharged, striking the victim in the face.

When asked what happened to the gun, Zelaya told police that he hid it in a drainage ditch close to the apartment complex. Officers were able to locate the pistol using his directions.

Zelaya is charged with tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon — both felony charges.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash
One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.
One killed after vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
One man is dead, and two teens are in police custody after their parents turn them over to...
July 3: What you need to know
One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say

Latest News

One Arkansas couple is hurting after finding their wedding planner stolen after a car break-in.
Couple’s wedding planner stolen following car break-in
Midday Interview: Foundation of Arts presents 'Especially Strong'
One community spent their July 4th morning running for a cause.
Colorful community runs for a cause
On May 30th, 2020, Stacie and Jason Brayfield got the call that no parent ever wants to receive.
Family warns of drunk driving dangers after son’s death
Arkansas governor announces newest Arkansas Supreme Court Justice