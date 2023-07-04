Arkansas girl stars in Disney+ movie

Energy Alert
When you boot up Disney+, you'll see a familiar face.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONWAY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - When you boot up Disney+, you will likely see a familiar face on your screen.

One Conway girl is living her dream after starring in a Disney+ movie.

15-year-old Piper Wallace starred in local theatre and has since auditioned for bigger roles in HBO programs and Marvel movies, KARK reports.

When she got a call from Disney, she was excited beyond words.

“Me and my sister were both out playing, and we both were, like, super excited and jumping up and down and screaming,” she said.

The Disney movie, World’s Best, took Piper out to Canada for two months of shooting.

Knowing anyone worldwide can watch a movie she stars in, she was ecstatic.

“It’s really cool because, like, I grew up, no one. I have never really seen people from Arkansas like on the screen, and when you, do it’s like of wow, look; that person is from Arkansas,” she said.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

