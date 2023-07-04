Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Campbell Volunteer Fire Department puts out 3 fires in one day

The Campbell Volunteer Fire Department has put out three fires in one day.
The Campbell Volunteer Fire Department has put out three fires in one day.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Campbell, Mo. (KAIT) - The Campbell Volunteer Fire Department has put out three fires in a single day.

July 2 was a busy day for the volunteer firefighters of Campbell, Missouri.

According to the department, they have put out several fires, with one being a house fire on Franklin Street, another being a tree caught in a powerline, and lastly a grassfire.

The department takes this opportunity to encourage everyone to practice fire safety, especially when burning and using fireworks during Independence Day.

You can also read about this on the Campbell Vol. Fire Dept.’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash
Person found dead in home
Person found dead in home
6-year-old found safe after police search
With temperatures rising, most individuals rely on their air conditioners, but it’s been a...
Woman’s year-long fight for missing AC unit continues
One man is dead, and two teens are in police custody after their parents turn them over to...
July 3: What you need to know

Latest News

In Hardy, multiple businesses have said this year has either broken or nearly broken a record.
Spring River businesses ‘breaking records’ with extended holiday weekend
Spring River businesses ‘breaking records’ with extended holiday weekend
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Family warns of drinking and driving 3 years after son’s death
The City of Hardy recently completed a project it’s been working on for around a year.
City installs security cameras across town