Campbell Volunteer Fire Department puts out 3 fires in one day

July 2 was a busy day for the volunteer firefighters of Campbell, Missouri.

According to the department, they have put out several fires, with one being a house fire on Franklin Street, another being a tree caught in a powerline, and lastly a grassfire.

The department takes this opportunity to encourage everyone to practice fire safety, especially when burning and using fireworks during Independence Day.

