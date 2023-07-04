Carson Waters will represent Bell Athletics at USA Track & Field Championships

Energy Alert
Carson Waters will represent Bell Athletics in the USA Track & Field Championships.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bell Athletics will be represented this weekend at the USA Track & Field Championships.

Carson Waters’ road to Eugene runs through Jonesboro once again. He had a decorated college career at Liberty and made the finals in 2021 US Olympic Trials. Waters will make his 3rd appearance at the USA Track & Field Championships.

“It’s pretty fun, I’m excited for the national championships,” Waters said. “They’re taking top 16 in the US, I’m right there in 16th or 15th. So it’ll be a fun one. I think I’ll be ready for the day.” The Florida native enjoys training off Highway 226. “It’s like a 2nd home kinda of thing. It’s the people of the area, it’s good for a training camp. It’s home.”

The Bell tradition of competing and coaching pole vault continues. Earl’s son Sam is coaching up Carson.

“We had an amazing generation of vaulters here, so I’m trying to carry the torch. Pole vaulting is something I’ve been born into, it’s been a part of my life ever since I was young. So I’m glad to still be doing it. I’m real passionate about it. It’s a big part of who I am and what I do. Going to TrackTown, you go out there with the best guys. He’s jumped 18-8 and a half, he’s 16th on the list. All the guys out there are really top notch, they’re really world class athletes.”

Waters notched a pair of top five finishes in Norway and Austria last month. He’ll soar in Oregon Saturday at 7:00pm CT on USATF.tv ($)

“Staying consistent in my run and my lifestyle I guess,” Waters added. “But making sure everything is progressing evenly. Not taking really big dips or mountains. Just trying to stay even.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

