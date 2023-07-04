Energy Alert
Colorful community runs for a cause

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One community spent their early morning covered head to toe in bright patriotic colors.

The East Arkansas Broadcasters of Jonesboro hosted the Red, White, and Blue Color Run at Joe Mack Campbell Park on Tuesday, July 4.

People of all ages ran dressed in white clothing as bombs of patriotic colors exploded on them to help raise money for the local nonprofit Ag for Autism.

Ag for Autism President Danny Graham said it is a fantastic feeling to be recognized and see others so willing to help the cause.

“We were asked to come out and help the East Arkansas Broadcasters with the color run this year for the first time,” he said. “We’ll be out here throwing color at folks as they run by!”

Graham said the proceeds they receive will fund grants for local school districts and children who are affected by Autism on a daily basis.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

