Couple’s wedding planner stolen following car break-in

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - One Arkansas couple is hurting after they say someone stole a sentimental item from their car.

Corey Koteras and his fiancé were loading up their car from a family trip when they noticed glass everywhere on the car floor.

According to KATV in Little Rock, Koretas said the thief stole a laptop, work phone, and other things, but none more treasured than their wedding planner.

“It is something that can be replaced, but all of the stuff she put in there and time she put into decorating it and everything, it is a very sentimental thing for her, and that is the one that hurts the most,” he said.

Little Rock police advise never leaving valuables in plain sight and always keep your car doors locked.

