Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Couple’s wedding planner stolen following car break-in

One Arkansas couple is hurting after finding their wedding planner stolen after a car break-in.
One Arkansas couple is hurting after finding their wedding planner stolen after a car break-in.(KATV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - One Arkansas couple is hurting after they say someone stole a sentimental item from their car.

Corey Koteras and his fiancé were loading up their car from a family trip when they noticed glass everywhere on the car floor.

According to KATV in Little Rock, Koretas said the thief stole a laptop, work phone, and other things, but none more treasured than their wedding planner.

“It is something that can be replaced, but all of the stuff she put in there and time she put into decorating it and everything, it is a very sentimental thing for her, and that is the one that hurts the most,” he said.

Little Rock police advise never leaving valuables in plain sight and always keep your car doors locked.

For more on this story, visit KATV.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash
One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.
One killed after vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
One man is dead, and two teens are in police custody after their parents turn them over to...
July 3: What you need to know
One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say

Latest News

Midday Interview: Foundation of Arts presents 'Especially Strong'
One community spent their July 4th morning running for a cause.
Colorful community runs for a cause
On May 30th, 2020, Stacie and Jason Brayfield got the call that no parent ever wants to receive.
Family warns of drunk driving dangers after son’s death
Arkansas governor announces newest Arkansas Supreme Court Justice