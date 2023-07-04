Energy Alert
‘Game of Thrones’ couple welcomes newborn daughter

Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5,...
Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Game of Thrones" stars have welcomed their second child. A publicist for Harington confirmed Monday that the couple, who famously met on the set of “Game of Thrones," have added a daughter to their family. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) – There’s a new contender for the Iron Throne.

Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie, both “Game of Thrones” stars, have welcomed their second child.

A representative for Harrington and Leslie said the couple is “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

The couple already shares a son, who was born in 2021.

Harington and Leslie first met on the set of the widely popular HBO show, where they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

The two later got married in real life in 2018.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

