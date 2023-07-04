Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Internet sensation ‘Back it up, Terry!’ receives over $70K in donations for new wheelchair-accessible van

In Texas, internet sensation Terry Davis (aka "Back it up, Terry!" or "Put it in reverse,...
In Texas, internet sensation Terry Davis (aka "Back it up, Terry!" or "Put it in reverse, Terry!") was honored as a special guest in the City of Pampa's annual Fourth of July parade.(Annette Davis)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many across the Mid-South and across the country stepped up to help a local internet sensation get new transportation.

You may remember, “Back it up, Terry!” from the 2017 video showing Memphian Terry Davis trying to get away from fireworks but failing when his wheelchair malfunctioned.

In the last five years, he’s received support to get a new wheelchair and a wheelchair-accessible van to help his grandmother get him around.

But his family said he is now in need of a new van.

Although there is no shortage of “Back it up, Terry!” merchandise online, most of the profits don’t go to Davis or his family.

But now, he has more than $70,000 dollars to get the van he needs thanks to your support on his GoFundMe page.

You can also click here to buy a shirt that directly supports Terry Davis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash
One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.
One killed after vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
One man is dead, and two teens are in police custody after their parents turn them over to...
July 3: What you need to know
One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway closed due to crash with injuries
One Arkansas couple is hurting after finding their wedding planner stolen after a car break-in.
Couple’s wedding planner stolen following car break-in
Midday Interview: Foundation of Arts presents 'Especially Strong'