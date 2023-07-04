Energy Alert
July 4: What you need to know

More than ten thousand trips to the emergency room were reported last year because of injuries...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Scattered storms are in the forecast for Region 8 through the week, including today.

I would not cancel any plans; rainfall is not expected to be widespread.

We do have a chance for a couple of strong storms on Wednesday as more ingredients will be in place, with highs in the low 90s.

Gusty winds and heavy rainfall look to be the main threats if any of these storms get strong.

More scattered storms are in the forecast for the rest of the week, with cooler high temperatures in the 80s.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Region 8 teen was hurt by fireworks the way his family said they would celebrate future holidays.

Governor Sarah Sanders appointed a new justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court; the man speaks on the appointment.

Maddie Sexton joins us live from the Southside Sports Complex in Jonesboro, where Freedom Fest occurs later tonight. She has details on what it takes to set up the fireworks display.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

