Malvern TE Kealen Juniel commits to Arkansas State

Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2024 recruiting class
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football got their first in-state commitment for 2024.

Malvern tight end Kealen Juniel committed to the Red Wolves Tuesday afternoon. The 6′4″, 235 pounder had offers from Memphis, Navy, UAPB, UNLV, SEMO, UT Martin, Alabama A&M, North Alabama, and Southern Illinois.

Juniel was a blocking and pass catching threat as the Leopards won the 4A state title last season. He had 19 receptions for 438 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kaelen competes in football, basketball, and baseball at Malvern.

A-State has 9 commitments so far for 2024.

Arkansas State Football - 2024 Commitments

TE Kaelen Juniel (Malvern)

DB David Moore (North Crowley - TX)

DB Brandon Barnes Jr. (Skyline - TX)

DB Josh Stone (Carver Atlanta - GA)

WR/TE Jabari Bush (Paetow - TX)

DB Kemari Nix (Kell - GA)

RB Devin Spencer (Sumner - FL)

WR Kiandre Terry (Jackson Academy - MS)

WR Jayvion Showers (Pensacola Catholic - FL)

