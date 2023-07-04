TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway closed due to crash with injuries

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A highway in Greene County is closed following a three-vehicle crash.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Highway 168.

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th between two motorcycles and another vehicle.

Snyder said two people were injured, with one taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The road is closed from Walcott to Highway 412.

Arkansas State Police is currently investigating the crash.

Drivers are asked to the avoid the area and find an alternate route.

K8 News will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

