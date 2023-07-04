Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman dies while hiking Grand Canyon in heat ‘well over’ 100 degrees

The Grand Canyon Office of Communications reports that the high temperature in that area was...
The Grand Canyon Office of Communications reports that the high temperature in that area was “well over” 100 degrees on Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — A woman died while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend, and her death is believed to be heat-related.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a U.S. Park Ranger was notified about a hiker in distress in the remote Tuweep area of the park. According to the report, a 57-year-old woman was attempting an eight-mile hike when she fell unconscious. The Grand Canyon Office of Communications reports that the high temperature in that area was “well over” 100 degrees on Sunday.

A ranger found the hiker hours later at approximately 1 a.m. Monday. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her identity has not been released. The investigation into her death is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

Grand Canyon officials said temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade during the summer months and stress caution when planning hiking or other outdoor activities. 

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash
One man is dead, and two teens are in police custody after their parents turn them over to...
July 3: What you need to know
One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.
One killed after vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say

Latest News

At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
GRAPHIC: Toddler injured in attack by 3 dogs while playing outside
Arkansas governor announces newest Arkansas Supreme Court Justice
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads