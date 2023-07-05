3 Northeast Arkansas educators vying for Teacher of the Year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three teachers from Northeast Arkansas are among 14 named 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists.

The Arkansas Department of Education announced the finalists on Wednesday, July 5.

Candice Groves, Kyler Hybeck, and David Ward are among those named.

Groves teaches French and journalism at Blytheville High School. Hybeck teaches English at the Academies of West Memphis, while Ward is an alternative education instructor at Cedar Ridge Elementary School.

“Congratulations to these teachers for achieving this honor,” ADE Secretary Jacob Oliva said. “We are proud to recognize excellence in teaching and honor those selected for this recognition.”

The finalists will be recognized at a July 27 event at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. During the reception, the ADE will announce the four state semi-finalists. The 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year will be named this fall.

According to Wednesday’s news release, the regional finalists listed below will receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation:

Jacquelyn Briggs Pre-Kindergarten Walker Pre-K Magnolia School District South Central Service Cooperative

Jazmin Carranza Algebra I, Grades 8-9 Southwest Junior High School Springdale School District Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Nicole Franklin English Language Arts and Social Studies, Grades 4-5 Orr Elementary School Fort Smith School District Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative

Candice Groves French I-IV and Journalism, Grades 9-12 Blytheville High School Blytheville School District Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative

Elizabeth Hill Biology and AP Biology, Grades 10-12 DeWitt High School DeWitt School District Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Kyler Hybeck English, Grade 10 Academies of West Memphis West Memphis School District Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative

Jeremy Kennedy AP English Language and Composition, Grade 11 Greenbrier High School Greenbrier School District Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative

Julie Landrum Math and Science, Grades 9-12 Stuttgart High School Stuttgart School District Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative

Ben Light Music, Grades 6-12 Joe T. Robinson High School Pulaski County Special School District Pulaski County

Beau McCastlain Career and Technical Education – Television Production, Grades 10-12 De Queen High School De Queen School District De Queen-Mena Education Service Cooperative

Kashandra Murphy Literacy, Grade 5 Harmony Leadership Academy Texarkana Arkansas School District Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative

Kassadi Seidenschnur Library Media, Grades K-5 Hurricane Creek Elementary School Bryant School District Dawson Education Service Cooperative

David Ward Alternative Education, Grades 2-5 Cedar Ridge Elementary School Cedar Ridge School District Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Mandy Wolff Family and Consumer Sciences, Grades 10-12 Beebe High School Beebe School District Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative

