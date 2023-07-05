Energy Alert
Arkansas gas prices drop 4 cents

Arkansas motorists paid a little less to travel to the lake during the Fourth of July holiday....
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists paid a little less to travel to the lake during the Fourth of July holiday.

GasBuddy.com reported the price for regular unleaded gasoline fell 4 cents in the last week to an average of $3.07 per gallon.

The national average fell 4.1 cents to $3.50 a gallon.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the national average is at its lowest level since late April.

“We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,” he said. “For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices.”

He expects prices will fall even further in the second half of the year.

“The possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon,” he concluded.

