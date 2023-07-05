Cave City watermelon season in full swing

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The wait is over for watermelon growing around Cave City.

Multiple growers say they opened shop and began selling watermelon and cantaloupe in the last days of June, and demand for the melons is already high.

Despite a drought lingering in the area, grower Brian Carter said conditions are just about right for his fields.

“So far, we couldn’t have asked for a better growing season,” Carter said. “We planted it on May 5. We let it warm up. Things started growing. It’s been a good year for the vines.”

Grower Phillip Johnson explained this year’s harvest is looking great.

“Demand has been unbelievable. The crop looks good. We’re just now getting started. It’s been a little slow coming off and getting started, but it looks like the crop has a lot of promise this year, so we’re all hoping for a good year,” Johnson added.

If you purchase a Cave City Watermelon, don’t forget to look for the official sticker on the melon, which contains the grower’s name and phone number.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.