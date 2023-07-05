Energy Alert
Five Region 8 Razorbacks named to First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

(KATV-TV)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Arkansas placed 83 student-athletes on the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll as part of total of 1,309 student-athletes in the league.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2022-23 academic calendar.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

First year student-athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall, and summer terms).

Name – Sport – Major

Ben Bybee – Baseball – Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Parker Coil – Baseball – Business

Harold Coll – Baseball – Communication

Cooper Dossett – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management

Sean Fitzpatrick – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management

Christian Foutch – Baseball – Business

Koty Frank – Baseball – Marketing

Jordan Huskey – Baseball – Exercise Science

Josh Hyneman – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management

Jayson Jones – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management

Tavian Josenberger – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management

Ben McLaughlin – Baseball – Communication

Mason Neville – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management

Hudson Polk – Baseball – Communication

Reese Robinett – Baseball – Agricultural Business

Gage Wood – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management

Barry Dunning – M Basketball – Sports MGMT

Derrian Ford – M Basketball – Sports MGMT

Loren Lindsey – W Basketball – Finance: Real Estate

Karley Johnson – W Basketball – Human Development & Family Sciences

Saylor Poffenbarger – W Basketball – Communication

Rykar Acebo – Football – Finance with Financial Management/Investment

Jordan Crook – Football – Recreation & Sport Management

Brooks Edmonson – Football – Biology

Max Fletcher – Football – Teaching K-12 Physical Education and Health

Blake Ford – Football – Finance Real Estate

Kaden Henley – Football – Teaching K-12 Physical Education and Health

Jonathan Hollingsworth – Football – Business

John Paul Pickens – Football – Business

Tyrus Washington – Football – Criminology

Kaelen Dulany – M Golf – Recreation and Sports Management

Meghan Royal – W Golf – Advertising/PR

Reagan Zibilski – W Golf – Pre-Business

Reese Drotar – Gymnastics – Communication

Jaime Pratt – Gymnastics – Public Health

Calvary Swaney – Gymnastics – Public Health

Lauren Williams – Gymnastics – Communication

Sierra Cota-Yarde – W Soccer – Psychology

Maddy Koelsch – W Soccer – Biology

Kacie Laurie – W Soccer – Criminology

Merrin Lien – W Soccer – Marketing

Isabelle Luebbert – W Soccer – Data Science

Makenzie Malham – W Soccer – Recreation & Sports Management

Ella Riley – W Soccer – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)

Zoe Shepherd – W Soccer – Psychology

Zoe Susi – W Soccer – Finance: Real Estate

Taylor Tommack – W Soccer – Interior Architecture & Design

Hannah Camenzind – Softball – Recreation and Sport Management

Lauren Camenzind – Softball – Journalism

Nyjah Fontenot – Softball – Accounting

Cylie Halvorson – Softball – Supply Chain Management

Robyn Herron – Softball – Public Health

Reagan Johnson – Softball – Exercise Science

Nikki McGaffin – Softball – Recreation and Sport Management

Atalyia Rijo – Softball – Business

Brianna Cottingham – W Swim & Dive – Public Health

Delaney Harrison – W Swim & Dive – Business

Madison Hartley – W Swim & Dive – Chemistry/Biochemistry

Benedikt Emesz – M Tennis – International Economics & Business

Alan Sau Franco – M Tennis – Economics

Carolina Gomez – W Tennis – Exploring ARSC

Yuhan Liu – W Tennis – Exploring ARSC

Morgan McCarthy – W Tennis – Psychology

Whitney Robbins – W Tennis – Psychology

Jaydon Hibbert – M Track & Field – Recreation & Sport Management

Ralford Mullings – M Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Grant Williams – M Track & Field – Advertising/PR

Amber Anning – W Track & Field – Advertising/Public Relations

Kessiah Bemis – W Track & Field – Apparel Merchandising/Product Development

Brooklyn Biancamano – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Imani Carpenter – W Track & Field – Food Science

Lauren Carpenter – W Track & Field – Electrical Engineering

Mia Cochran – W Track & Field – Business

Kaylie Cox – W Track & Field – Criminology

Ainsley Erzen – W Track & Field – Political Science

Mary Ellen Eudaly – W Track & Field – Business

Anastacia Gonzales – W Track & Field – Psychology

Ariane Linton – W Track & Field – Psychology

Alana Meeks – W Track & Field – Exercise Science

Ackera Nugent – W Track & Field – Communication

LilliAnn Nunley – W Track & Field – Political Science

Mackenzie Rogers – W Track & Field – Psychology

Lydia Stuart – W Track & Field – Recreation & Sport Management

