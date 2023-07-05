Five Region 8 Razorbacks named to First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll
Arkansas placed 83 student-athletes on the 2022-23 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll as part of total of 1,309 student-athletes in the league.
The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2022-23 academic calendar.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
First year student-athletes in all sports may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence (spring, fall, and summer terms).
Name – Sport – Major
Ben Bybee – Baseball – Innovation & Entrepreneurship
Parker Coil – Baseball – Business
Harold Coll – Baseball – Communication
Cooper Dossett – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management
Sean Fitzpatrick – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management
Christian Foutch – Baseball – Business
Koty Frank – Baseball – Marketing
Jordan Huskey – Baseball – Exercise Science
Josh Hyneman – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management
Jayson Jones – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management
Tavian Josenberger – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management
Ben McLaughlin – Baseball – Communication
Mason Neville – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management
Hudson Polk – Baseball – Communication
Reese Robinett – Baseball – Agricultural Business
Gage Wood – Baseball – Recreation & Sport Management
Barry Dunning – M Basketball – Sports MGMT
Derrian Ford – M Basketball – Sports MGMT
Loren Lindsey – W Basketball – Finance: Real Estate
Karley Johnson – W Basketball – Human Development & Family Sciences
Saylor Poffenbarger – W Basketball – Communication
Rykar Acebo – Football – Finance with Financial Management/Investment
Jordan Crook – Football – Recreation & Sport Management
Brooks Edmonson – Football – Biology
Max Fletcher – Football – Teaching K-12 Physical Education and Health
Blake Ford – Football – Finance Real Estate
Kaden Henley – Football – Teaching K-12 Physical Education and Health
Jonathan Hollingsworth – Football – Business
John Paul Pickens – Football – Business
Tyrus Washington – Football – Criminology
Kaelen Dulany – M Golf – Recreation and Sports Management
Meghan Royal – W Golf – Advertising/PR
Reagan Zibilski – W Golf – Pre-Business
Reese Drotar – Gymnastics – Communication
Jaime Pratt – Gymnastics – Public Health
Calvary Swaney – Gymnastics – Public Health
Lauren Williams – Gymnastics – Communication
Sierra Cota-Yarde – W Soccer – Psychology
Maddy Koelsch – W Soccer – Biology
Kacie Laurie – W Soccer – Criminology
Merrin Lien – W Soccer – Marketing
Isabelle Luebbert – W Soccer – Data Science
Makenzie Malham – W Soccer – Recreation & Sports Management
Ella Riley – W Soccer – Exploring Undergraduate (WCOB)
Zoe Shepherd – W Soccer – Psychology
Zoe Susi – W Soccer – Finance: Real Estate
Taylor Tommack – W Soccer – Interior Architecture & Design
Hannah Camenzind – Softball – Recreation and Sport Management
Lauren Camenzind – Softball – Journalism
Nyjah Fontenot – Softball – Accounting
Cylie Halvorson – Softball – Supply Chain Management
Robyn Herron – Softball – Public Health
Reagan Johnson – Softball – Exercise Science
Nikki McGaffin – Softball – Recreation and Sport Management
Atalyia Rijo – Softball – Business
Brianna Cottingham – W Swim & Dive – Public Health
Delaney Harrison – W Swim & Dive – Business
Madison Hartley – W Swim & Dive – Chemistry/Biochemistry
Benedikt Emesz – M Tennis – International Economics & Business
Alan Sau Franco – M Tennis – Economics
Carolina Gomez – W Tennis – Exploring ARSC
Yuhan Liu – W Tennis – Exploring ARSC
Morgan McCarthy – W Tennis – Psychology
Whitney Robbins – W Tennis – Psychology
Jaydon Hibbert – M Track & Field – Recreation & Sport Management
Ralford Mullings – M Track & Field – Civil Engineering
Grant Williams – M Track & Field – Advertising/PR
Amber Anning – W Track & Field – Advertising/Public Relations
Kessiah Bemis – W Track & Field – Apparel Merchandising/Product Development
Brooklyn Biancamano – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Imani Carpenter – W Track & Field – Food Science
Lauren Carpenter – W Track & Field – Electrical Engineering
Mia Cochran – W Track & Field – Business
Kaylie Cox – W Track & Field – Criminology
Ainsley Erzen – W Track & Field – Political Science
Mary Ellen Eudaly – W Track & Field – Business
Anastacia Gonzales – W Track & Field – Psychology
Ariane Linton – W Track & Field – Psychology
Alana Meeks – W Track & Field – Exercise Science
Ackera Nugent – W Track & Field – Communication
LilliAnn Nunley – W Track & Field – Political Science
Mackenzie Rogers – W Track & Field – Psychology
Lydia Stuart – W Track & Field – Recreation & Sport Management
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.