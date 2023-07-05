Highway closed after truck crashes off bridge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas highway is shut down after a truck crashed off a Greene County bridge.

Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 135 North just south of Oak Grove. (IDriveArkansas.com)

Both lanes of the highway are blocked at this time.

The sheriff did not identify the driver nor say if they suffered any injuries.

Snyder said the highway will be “closed for an undetermined period of time, so please find an alternate route.”

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has been notified to inspect a damaged bridge railing.

