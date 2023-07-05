Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro helping cleanup storm debris in other cities

Jonesboro's street and sanitation departments help clean up storm debris in Marked Tree and...
Jonesboro's street and sanitation departments help clean up storm debris in Marked Tree and Tyronza(City of Jonesboro)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is helping other cities with cleanup efforts from last week’s storm.

According to the city’s post on social media, Jonesboro’s street and sanitation departments are helping with recovery in Marked Tree and Tyronza.

The city said this could delay limb pick up this week in Jonesboro.

It also said trash and recycling would not be affected and will continue to run on the holiday schedule.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash
One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.
One killed after vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
One man is dead, and two teens are in police custody after their parents turn them over to...
July 3: What you need to know
One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
State Highway 168 was closed following a three-vehicle crash
Highway reopens following crash with injuries

Latest News

Piggott hosts Fourth of July Picnic
Piggott hosts Fourth of July Picnic
Car show held in Paragould to show appreciation for veterans
Car show held in Paragould to show appreciation for veterans
The city of Piggott held its Fourth of July Picnic on Tuesday.
Piggott holds Fourth of July Picnic
A couple of veteran organizations held its inaugural car show in Paragould on Tuesday. Cars,...
Veteran organizations hold inaugural car show