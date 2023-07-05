Jonesboro helping cleanup storm debris in other cities

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is helping other cities with cleanup efforts from last week’s storm.

According to the city’s post on social media, Jonesboro’s street and sanitation departments are helping with recovery in Marked Tree and Tyronza.

The city said this could delay limb pick up this week in Jonesboro.

It also said trash and recycling would not be affected and will continue to run on the holiday schedule.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.