Jonesboro using aerial assaults to combat mosquito population

planes will be found all over town as crews work to hurt mosquito population.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When the sun gets hot, the bugs come out, and in the delta, there are mosquitos more than anything else.

This is why the city of Jonesboro is working on a plan to help make everyone’s time outside a little less itchy.

Jonesboro worked a contract out with Vector Mosquito Control to fly planes over the city, spraying a non-harmful product mixed with mineral oil to kill some of the bugs.

Jim Stark, the owner of Vector Mosquito Control, said they are working to control the mosquito population each week.

“We are trying to control it down to tolerable levels,” Stark said. “Now saying that, I know there are times where they completely get out of hand, and we will keep hammering away,”

The project, costing the city $500,000, is a tough one. With Jonesboro’s location in the delta, Stark said it’s impossible to kill them all.

“Jonesboro is surrounded by 14, 15 thousand acres of rice and each one of those rice fields holds water all summer long,” Stark explained.

Bugs use standing water to breed, which is why they are attracted to it.

Stark said it only takes six or seven days for them to mate and hatch, making it hard for them to keep up with weekly trips.

“You know there is no such thing as eradication of mosquitos; that’s not going to happen,” Stark said.

He is confident spraying in the sky will go a long way to making it more comfortable for people in different neighborhoods around town.

The project set to start in the next two weeks will continue through August.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

