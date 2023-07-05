Energy Alert
July 5: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

More scattered storms are in the forecast this afternoon.

There are a little bit more ingredients in place, which could lead to a couple of strong storms.

The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Highs today will be in the low 90s, with heat index values around 100°–103° in some spots.

A small cooldown is in the forecast as we go into the weekend, but rain chances will linger around too.

By the first part of next week, we will see temperatures return to the 90s.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The state of Arkansas is about to square off with the federal government over gun rights for medical marijuana patients, Maddie Sexton explains.

How much do you know about the American government, history, and geography? Some Arkansas residents are put to the test.

If you are using a fitness tracker, how safe is your data? Find out what you should know before you take your morning run.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

