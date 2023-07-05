Man arrested for firing shot

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man after they said police officers heard a gunshot on July 4.

The desk sergeant said police officers were on Meador Road around 11:30 p.m. when they heard the shot fired.

They then went to Race Street, where they found the man they accused of firing the shot.

It’s unclear what charge or charges the person may face.

K8 News will update this story.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.