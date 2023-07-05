Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man wins almost $400,000 in lottery a day after getting engaged

A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.(Iowa Lottery)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa won nearly $400,000 one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller popped the question to his girlfriend on June 22. The next day, he bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game at a Casey’s in Cascade.

Miller said the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died and a woman suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash
One man died after his dirtbike collided with a car in Hardy Saturday night.
One killed after vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
One man is dead, and two teens are in police custody after their parents turn them over to...
July 3: What you need to know
One man is dead and two juveniles were taken into custody following a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
2 juveniles taken into custody after deadly Poplar Bluff shooting
State Highway 168 was closed following a three-vehicle crash
Highway reopens following crash with injuries

Latest News

Jonesboro's street and sanitation departments help clean up storm debris in Marked Tree and...
Jonesboro helping cleanup storm debris in other cities
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
Biden speaks to NEA, celebrates Fourth at White House with service members
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest
James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated...
Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July, but some events delayed