Organization running school supply drive for foster children

some of the supplies some people can donate to the drive for foster children.
some of the supplies some people can donate to the drive for foster children.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Although summer is in full swing, school will be back in session soon and one organization is making sure students are prepared no matter their situation.

Wednesday marked the first day of Together We Foster’s School Supply Drive, a program giving foster kids supplies for school and goes on through July 26.

Executive Director of Together We Foster Lindsay White said it is so special to let the kids feel like they are shopping ahead of the school year.

“It’s super important because those kids are getting to have the shopping experience. They are getting to take their list and pick out their own items, and that is what a lot of other kids get to do, so we want our kids in foster care to have that same experience,” White said.

This will be the second year the group has organized this, and the ways you can donate can be found below.

a breakdown of how you can donate.
a breakdown of how you can donate.

